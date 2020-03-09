Woman found dead; suspect dies after officer-involved shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman and man are dead after an apparent domestic violence incident and officer-involved shooting Sunday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Sgt. David Hicks with MPD said police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Green Brook Drive at the intersection of Bell Road Sunday night.
When police officers arrived, a man was outside his residence firing a gun, and he wouldn’t comply with officers’ demands to drop his weapon, Hicks said.
Police fired shots, took the suspect into custody and he was later pronounced dead.
A woman was found dead inside the man’s residence. Police believe the woman and suspect were in some type of relationship.
No other details about the officer-involved shooting or the woman’s death were immediately released.
It’s expected that the State Bureau of Investigation will take over the case, which is the normal protocol when officers are involved in a shooting. SBI didn’t have a comment Sunday night.
