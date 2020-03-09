Vestavia Hills Rebelettes Win first National Championship in school history

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills High School (VHHS) Rebelettes competitive dance team makes history in Orlando.
After a perfect performance Sunday the team walked away with the school’s first ever team dance National Championship.
The Rebelettes won the three-day National High School Dance Association (NDA) competition in Orlando, FL.
Mary Prickett, VHHS senior captain, said it was the “greatest moment of her life.” Others were speechless. “I’ve never felt this way,” one mom said moments before the VHHS crowd rushed the stage. “Our daughters have been dancing their entire lives. I’m just so excited.”
Sunday’s team dance national championship finals pitted high schools from states spanning the country including California, New York, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Alabama.
The team’s head coach, Faith Lenhart, says the squad’s dedication to push each other to be their best was behind their success. “The girls worked extremely hard and believed in themselves and in being the team that could make history for the school,” Coach Lenhart said.
The VHHS Rebelette team was founded in the 1970s and has over 2,000 alumni around the world.
The team celebrated by spending the day at Universal Studios.
