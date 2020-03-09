Tuscaloosa PD asking for help investigating fraud scheme

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are asking for your help with a fraud investigation.
Authorities say that the suspects are approaching victims and asking them to deposit money orders into their checking accounts. They then get the victims to withdraw the money from an ATM.
The victims later get notified by the bank that there is a deficit related to the money orders.
Police ask that anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the following suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.
