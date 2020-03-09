Shelby County Sheriff’s Office holding firearm safety classes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is hosting several firearms safety classes in 2020.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants gun owners to know the responsibility that comes with owning a firearm.
Part of the class is on the range where people will get to shoot the firearms they learn about. The other half is in the classroom where the sheriff office will also teach folks about Alabama’s self-defense laws and what to do if you have to defend yourself or your property.
Right now, the sheriff’s office has five different classes available for people to sign up for on their website. Spots fill up fast so sign up quickly.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.