Hueytown school bus in accident, car driver, a student, taken to hospital

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown police say a Jefferson County school bus from Hueytown Middle School and another car were in an accident Monday.
There were no injuries on the school bus, but the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Jefferson County Schools emailed this statement:
A Jefferson County school bus and another vehicle were involved in a traffic accident Monday afternoon. We can confirm the driver of the car was a Hueytown High School Student. That individual was transported to a local hospital. Our thoughts are with the injured student.
There were approximately 30 Hueytown Middle School students on the bus at the time of the crash. Those students and their driver are reportedly okay.
The accident occurred on 15th street in Hueytown near the fire department.
We don’t know what caused the crash.
