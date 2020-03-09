Police investigating Birmingham shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed Saturday night.
BP responded to 1712 Maple Ave to find a victim lying in the yard unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, details are very limited. There are no suspects in custody and a motive has not been established.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD Robbery/Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
