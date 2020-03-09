3 people killed in separate car accidents in Jefferson County over weekend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people were killed in separate car accidents between Friday afternoon and early Monday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 81-year-old Jay Ola Dickinson died Friday at 5:17 p.m. in a multi-car accident at Highway 31 and Stouts Road in Kimberly.
On Saturday, 24-year-old Savannah Dawn Brown was hit by a vehicle while walking up an exit ramp on I-65 North at exit 282 in Warrior. The accident happened at 2:40 a.m. Troopers say they are not sure why she was walking on the exit ramp.
A multi-car accident on Monday at 1:11 a.m. led to the death of 20-year-old Octavia Johnson. The accident happened on I-59/20 between exit 118 and 119 in the southbound lanes. Johnson was a passenger in the car and was ejected during the accident.
