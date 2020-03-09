Pelham spring cleaning days announced

By Hannah Ward | March 9, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 4:59 PM

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham has announced its spring cleaning days.

You can easily get rid of those large items for free if you have them on your curb by 6 am on March 28.

The city will come around and pick the items up and take them to the landfill.

Then on April 4 there is a special spring cleaning event at city hall where you can shred documents and also recycle any electronics.

This is take place 9 am - noon.

Click here for more information https://pelhamalabama.gov/555/Spring-and-Fall-Cleanup-Days

