“Operation Full House” rounds up dozens on drug charges in Etowah County

The team that WBRC followed spent much of its time in East Gadsden, based on their assigned routes and warrants. Three people were arrested at one stop, while a couple was arrested just as their daughters were preparing to head for school. Agents received a tip one man was at work in Attalla, and they arrested him there. Another woman met the team at a fast food restaurant’s parking lot to turn herself in. A man charged with trafficking swore repeatedly as he predicted he was “going away for life.”