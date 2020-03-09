JeffCo deputies appear as analysts on Live PD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After cameras from the network television show “Live PD” filmed with members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office last year, they were so impressed, they asked a couple of them to fly to New York to be analysts on the show this past week. We caught up with them as they landed back in the Magic City Sunday.
Corporals Brandon Sunday and Deanna Marshall are part of Sheriff Mark Pettway’s SNET, or Sheriff’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team.
“They put a group of us proactive deputies together and put us out into high-crime areas to enforce," says Cpl. Brandon Sunday.
“And our sole mission is to get as many violent offenders off the streets. That could be people dealing with narcotics, stolen property, with felony warrants," says Cpl. Deanna Marshall.
Crews from Live PD filmed with them for two months and were extremely impressed when numbers came out showing how effective the team had been.
“In July, the sheriff’s office posted numbers that we’d obtained as far as taking guns off the street, recovering stolen cars, how many felony arrests we made, misdemeanor arrests we made. That got posted to Facebook and A&E got a hold of it," says Sunday.
It was impressive enough to ask these two to be analysts on their show in New York Friday and Saturday nights.
“We are talking about what we see, because we’re all law enforcement, and we’re just kind of able to put our input and the fans that watch the show can actually see our personalities come out,” says Marshall.
“We also talked about scenarios where something was going on and we’ve actually had that same situation go on," says Sunday.
It’s an experience they won’t soon forget.
“So it’s great to know that people appreciate the work we do, the hard work we do,” says Sunday.
“It was a dream come true. I mean we were told over and over again, not a lot of people are ever going to do this. And we, firsthand, got to showcase Jefferson County and the work that we do in a positive, positive light," says Marshall.
Live PD airs every Friday and Saturday night. You can also stream their episodes.
