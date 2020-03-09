Hale County EMA Director describes rescuing family of five Saturday

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA Director Russell shared the story behind a picture taken on Saturday.
The picture featured Russell and others rescuing a family of five from flooding in their Moundville neighborhood.
“They stated they were out of food. They had three children and they said they weren’t going to be able to have supplies until the water went down,” Weeden told WBRC on Monday.
Part of Cutoff Road in Moundville leading to the Riverview Beach subdivision where they lived was underwater. The only way to reach them safely was by boat. Hale County EMA, Alabama State troopers and others traveled down the Black Warrior River to rescue them.
“We made contact at one house and we had everybody come to that one house. Then we got out in the water with a small boat and got to land to pick them up,” Weeden continued.
The family was OK and didn’t need any medical attention. Weeden said this was the third rescue of people from the Riverview Beach subdivision in the past month.
“They were very happy actually. They said they were going to move before it rained again so I guess we’ll see,” he added.
Weeden said he’ll be attending the neighborhood meeting at the Riverview Beach subdivision. He wanted to get the names and numbers of everyone living there to keep better track of folks who choose to stay there after flooding happens there.
