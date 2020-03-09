Grand jury to hear case against former officer accused of killing Megan Montgomery last December

Grand jury to hear case against former officer accused of killing Megan Montgomery last December
Jason McIntosh, 44. (Source: Mountain Brook Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | March 9, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 2:35 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grand jury will hear the case against a former Hoover police officer charged with killing his estranged wife last December.

Attorneys for Jason Bragg McIntosh decided on Friday to waive his preliminary hearing. McIntosh is charged with capital murder.

Megan Montgomery was found shot to death in December of 2019 in a parking lot in Mountain Brook.

Megan Louise Montgomery has been identified as the homicide victim in Mountain Brook.
Megan Louise Montgomery has been identified as the homicide victim in Mountain Brook. (Source: Facebook)

Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook said Montgomery was shot at least once in the back and at least once in the head.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.