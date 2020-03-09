FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the day dry with some extra cloud cover. Temperatures are slightly warmer compared to yesterday morning with most of us in the 40s. Clouds will continue to increase across the area today, but we should remain dry during the morning and afternoon hours. Southerly winds will likely increase this afternoon at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Southerly winds will help us warm up into the upper 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s. A system out west will begin to move into Alabama late this evening and into the overnight hours. There is a 20% chance for a few showers after 5 p.m. for parts of West Alabama. Bulk of the rain will move into Central Alabama tonight and into tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will likely increase tonight as a disturbance moves into Alabama. Scattered showers are expected to increase in west Alabama after 7 p.m. with rain becoming more widespread after midnight. With clouds and rain moving in, temperatures will likely remain mild with most of us dropping into the mid-50s.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST: Tuesday will likely start off wet with scattered showers. We will likely see a few breaks from the rain Tuesday afternoon and evening with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Rain chance around 70%. I am not expecting any severe storms, but I can’t rule out a few pockets of embedded thunder with some of the heavier showers moving through.
NEXT BIG THING: We are monitoring the potential to see strong and severe storms across Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening. Confidence on this threat is low thanks to the pattern setting up across the Southeast. We will be monitoring a disturbance moving in from parts of Arkansas and Missouri Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. These storms will travel to the southeast and impact parts of west Tennessee and northern Mississippi. If storms can sustain themselves and move into Central Alabama, we could see a threat for damaging winds and large hail Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some models are not showing this threat, so the confidence on this forecast remains low. For now, the Storm Prediction Center is showing the potential for severe storms likely setting up to our west for parts of Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s with a 40-50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. It is very possible the rain chance could go up or down depending on how the pattern develops Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE: We will continue to show 30-40% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday. The good news is that the first half of the weekend does not look like a washout. We will have a chance for widely scattered showers Friday and Saturday. Latest models are showing the highest rain chances developing in Tennessee and far north Alabama Saturday. If you have any plans (like St. Patrick’s Day festivities) Saturday, I would not cancel them. I think our greatest chance for showers and storms will move in Saturday night and into Sunday. Temperatures will remain warm this weekend with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: I think we will have the chance to record 1-2 inches of rain between now and next Sunday. Higher totals are possible in North Alabama where an axis of rainfall could set up over the weekend. It is possible that our rainfall totals could change between now and the weekend. If our rain chances increase, we will have to monitor for the potential for additional flooding.
