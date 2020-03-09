FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return this week

NEXT BIG THING: We are monitoring the potential to see strong and severe storms across Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening. Confidence on this threat is low thanks to the pattern setting up across the Southeast. We will be monitoring a disturbance moving in from parts of Arkansas and Missouri Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. These storms will travel to the southeast and impact parts of west Tennessee and northern Mississippi. If storms can sustain themselves and move into Central Alabama, we could see a threat for damaging winds and large hail Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some models are not showing this threat, so the confidence on this forecast remains low. For now, the Storm Prediction Center is showing the potential for severe storms likely setting up to our west for parts of Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s with a 40-50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. It is very possible the rain chance could go up or down depending on how the pattern develops Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.