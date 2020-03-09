A dry start to the work week, but the rain is on it’s way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hope you enjoyed the sunny weekend weather, because wet weather starts to move back in starting Monday.
Although we can expect cloud cover and muggy air, the rain will probably not return until Monday evening into Monday night.
The rain chance increases into Tuesday. Plan for a slower moning drive as that rain sets in.
Wednesday starts off with scattered showers. There is also a possibility for thunderstorms as the day progresses.
The wet system will remain through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Keep the umbrella handy and have a great work week!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.