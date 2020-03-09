Does travel insurance cover the coronavirus?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring Break is just a week or two away.
A lot of people have made travel plans, but the coronavirus is changing a lot of those plans.
Could travel insurance help you out? It looks like cancelling a trip because of the coronavirus may leave you out of luck.
“We are seeing definitely an uptick in the number of people who purchasing travel insurance. That is something we have recommended for people for years and years to help protect your investment,” Clay Ingram, AAA of Alabama said.
You can choose different types of insurance from basic to cancel for any reason. This would cover injury, illness or loss of destination. But the big question what about the coronavirus?
“As of January 3rd, the coronavirus was labeled an epidemic, and if you purchased after that date it’s not going to be covered. Travel insurance doesn’t cover any epidemic in general,” ingram said.
If cancellation of your trip is not covered, there is a chance you could be eligible for an insurance premium refund or voucher. If your plane trip is cancelled you might get a refund from the airline company.
"Traveling is a personal decision. Our travel agents can help keep you informed and make an intelligent informed decision,” Ingram said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.