Could coronavirus live on your smartphone for days?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We touch things all the time that hundreds of other people touch in a span of 24 hours. Then, without thinking about it, we touch our faces. The Centers for Disease Control want to warn people about doing that very thing.
We wanted to research just how long the virus can live on certain surfaces. The CDC isn’t quite sure how long COVID-19 can survive on things like door handles, or pin pads that we all touch every day, but we did find a report put out by the World Health Organization in the early 2000′s, when SARS was the big virus going around. SARS is another type of coronavirus. In that report, the World Health Organization says the virus could live on a glass slide for four days, or 96 hours. Of course, our smartphones have glass surfaces and we touch them numerous times a day.
Ashley Thompson is with Soca Girl in downtown Homewood and talked to us about what precautions their store takes to keep people healthy.
“Our customers, we care about them not only as shoppers, but we care about them as people, we care about their health and wellness, their family’s health and wellness. And so we take the time to wipe down our pin pads, we wipe down all of our tables with Clorox wipes. So we stay as clean and sanitary and germ-free here as possible,” says Thompson.
It’s also a good idea to carry wipes with you. The CDC says the most common way this virus is transmitted is through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. They stress coughing or sneezing into your elbow, covering your mouth and not using your hands.
