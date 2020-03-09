Could coronavirus live on your smartphone for days?

We wanted to research just how long the virus can live on certain surfaces. The CDC isn’t quite sure how long COVID-19 can survive on things like door handles, or pin pads that we all touch every day, but we did find a report put out by the World Health Organization in the early 2000′s, when SARS was the big virus going around. SARS is another type of coronavirus. In that report, the World Health Organization says the virus could live on a glass slide for four days, or 96 hours. Of course, our smartphones have glass surfaces and we touch them numerous times a day.