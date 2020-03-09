Birminghamcares - Magic City and Hoover collecting donations for Nashville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - #BirminghamCares. The city is hosting a Tornado Relief Drive to assist recent storm victims in Nashville.
The drive will be held Monday, March 9 through Thursday, March 12 at Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Abraham Woods Blvd.
The drive will be held each day from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Needs include bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene products, diapers, mops, brooms, etc. No clothing will be accepted.
The city of Hoover is teaming up with Birmingham for this drive as well.
In Hoover you can drop off donations at any city fire station in Hoover.
