Bham PD: Man dies after cut to the face

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide after a man dies following a fight.
BP were responding to a call about a fight at 2nd Ave N and 13th St Saturday night, when they found a victim lying on the ground unresponsive with a severe laceration to the face,
The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries,
After preliminary investigation police are classifying the death as a homicide.
No suspects are currently in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD Robbery/Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.