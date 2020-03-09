About 20 people tested for coronavirus in Alabama, no one has the virus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Monday, March 9, about 20 people in Alabama have been tested for Coronavirus COVID-19. No one has tested positive for the virus.
According to a response from the Alabama Department of Health, prior to March 5, 2020, Alabama was sending testing for COVID-19 to the CDC. Less than ten people needed to be tested based upon clinical and epidemiological information.
Since Alabama began testing on March 5, 2020, at least ten tests have been run as of March 9, 2020. Again, none were positive.
Alabama now tests for Coronavirus COVID-19.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, "While the risk of this new Coronavirus disease remains low in Alabama, we have been working diligently to prepare for any cases that may occur. We are providing education about our recommendations in coordination with other groups."
According to ADPH Physicians are asked to refer to the Health Alert Network (HAN) for specific testing criteria and are required to call ADPH for consultation if the patient meets the criteria based on specific epidemiologic exposures for COVID-19 infection.
According to doctors there are a number of other respiratory viruses causing respiratory illnesses in Alabama including several common types of Coronaviruses, Rhinoviruses, and several types of flu viruses. Doctors say it is important that testing for these viruses occur. Other testing should be sent to commercial laboratories from the healthcare provider.
