Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As a ridge of high pressure moves east of our area clouds have started increasing but much of the region will remain dry. After a chilly early morning temperatures will approach near average levels through the end of the weekend. Winds will become more southerly through the remainder of the weekend allowing for increasing moisture and the warming trend we will experience in the week ahead.
The clouds will also be in advance of the next rain-maker which will approach tomorrow as a weak area of low pressure and accompanying front will move into the Mississippi Valley during the afternoon Monday. With mostly dry conditions at the surface, however, conditions will remain dry through Monday night with only scattered light rain showers. Still the atmosphere will become increasingly moist as winds become more southwesterly transporting moisture north and by Tuesday rain chances along with the possibility for a few thunderstorms will redevelop although with the air still mainly stable no Severe Weather is expected.
The system will weaken as it moves east Tuesday night but the front will likely stall over the northern parts of Central Alabama Wednesday and remain stalled through Thursday and with a continued southerly wind flow providing ample moisture widespread showers and thunderstorms continue to be a possibility. Again, instability will be limited for the time period so Severe Storm chances remain limited although the amount of moisture available could produce rainfall totals in excess of an inch and with such systems thunderstorms and continuing rain areas could produce some flooding concerns.
The front will lift north Thursday night moving the more likely rain areas along with it but still producing a few light showers along and north of I-20. The additional rain coupled with previous heavy precipitation totals means flooding will continue on many area rivers through at least Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.