Sunday Morning Weather

The clouds will also be in advance of the next rain-maker which will approach tomorrow as a weak area of low pressure and accompanying front will move into the Mississippi Valley during the afternoon Monday. With mostly dry conditions at the surface, however, conditions will remain dry through Monday night with only scattered light rain showers. Still the atmosphere will become increasingly moist as winds become more southwesterly transporting moisture north and by Tuesday rain chances along with the possibility for a few thunderstorms will redevelop although with the air still mainly stable no Severe Weather is expected.