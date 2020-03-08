Preschoolers donate books to Glenwood’s Children Center

LIBERTY PARK, Ala. (WBRC) - Preschoolers in the Liberty Park area used Read Across America Day as a way to give to others and share the joy of a great book.
Preschoolers at the Primrose School at Liberty Park donated 328 books in honor of Read Across America Day on March 2, 2020. The books were collected through Primrose’s annual book donation drive and presented to Glenwood’s Children’s Center in Avondale.
Glenwood’s Autism and Behavioral Health Center provides an array of services which are devoted to supporting and treating children and adults impacted by autism spectrum disorder.
“Primrose’s literacy goals directly align with those of Read Across America Day, and it’s our hope that celebrating this day will encourage parents to establish a regular reading routine with their children and help those in our community recognize the power of early literacy,” said Margaret O’Bryant, Franchise Owner of Primrose School at Liberty Park.
Primrose’s book donation drive is a part of Og’s Bountiful Books, a Primrose reading program that encourages parents and students to read together at home and share favorite stories with classmates and children in need.
