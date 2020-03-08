Local Anglers Matt Herren, Clent Davis advance to final day at Bassmaster Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Day two action of the Bassmaster Classic weigh-in officially wrapped up Saturday night. Matt Herren and Clent Davis are two of the top 25 anglers moving on to championship Sunday. Herren, from Ashville, sits in 10th place after catching five fish weighing fourteen pounds. Davis, who's from Montevallo, sits in seventeenth after catching four fish weighing eight pounds and ten ounces.