Local Anglers Matt Herren, Clent Davis advance to final day at Bassmaster Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Day two action of the Bassmaster Classic weigh-in officially wrapped up Saturday night. Matt Herren and Clent Davis are two of the top 25 anglers moving on to championship Sunday. Herren, from Ashville, sits in 10th place after catching five fish weighing fourteen pounds. Davis, who's from Montevallo, sits in seventeenth after catching four fish weighing eight pounds and ten ounces.
"We'll be within striking distance, l just have to have a magic day. I think I have 32 pounds and some change, I just haven't had the big fish to fire," said Matt Herren.
“You still have a chance to win. If you’re still in it, you have a chance a win. It will take a lot. I’ve done it before come back on the final day, maybe we can tomorrow,” added Clent Davis.
The man to catch? Hank Cherry, who leads the field with 45 pounds and 13 ounces.
As for Odenville native Scott Canterbury, his run in his first Bassmaster Classic came to an end Saturday night. He didn’t catch any fish after a rough day on the water. He ends the tournament in 46th place.
