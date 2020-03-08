Family of 5 rescued from flooding in Moundville Saturday

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Local and state first responders rescued a family of five in Moundville on Saturday.
Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden said they started getting 9-1-1 calls this morning about a family trapped inside of a home in the Riverview Beach neighborhood.
“They were running out of supplies,” according to Weeden.
Weeden, marine police with ALEA and others got on a boat and left the Moundville boat landing around 11 to pick up two adults and three children. The family had someone meet them at the boat landing when rescuers brought them back there around 1pm. State Troopers shared this picture with WBRC.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.