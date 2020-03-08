Congress stops in Birmingham for annual civil rights piligrimage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Marking the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday", several congress members gathered in Birmingham Saturday for the annual civil rights pilgrimage.
This year's theme: Hope from the past, faith in the future.
“As John Lewis would say, if he were here- he is with us. He is physically with us and he is here with us in spirit. He would say, ‘We return to Birmingham one more time’. One more time so that we do not forget,” Democratic House Leader Steny Hoyer said.
The trip started in Montgomery, going on to Birmingham and Selma with the congressional delegation, including Congresswoman Terri Sewell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and 50 other members gathered at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham’s Civil Rights District.
Along the way the group heard from civil rights leaders.
“Telling their stories. The courage it took. The success that they had. The determination that they had to begin something and to persist with it. To see the success of it and the change that they’ve created for our country,” Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said.
The group also laid a wreath in honor of Addie Mae, Denise, Carole, and Cynthia, the four little girls killed by bombing in 1963 by members of the terrorist organization the Ku Klux Klan.
“Our work is not done. We have faith in the future that it will be done as people learn more and how we can make things better in the future in a unifying way,” said Pelosi.
The pilgrimage left Birmingham headed to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
