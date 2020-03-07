1-year-old kidnapped in Montgomery, suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges in the kidnapping of a 1-year-old boy in Montgomery Thursday morning. Demarcus Snead, 21, was arrested after a police chase and is charged with second-degree kidnapping.
A family member of the child told police that a neighbor took the baby from the front steps of a residence in the 4400 block of Virginia Loop Road around 9 a.m. and fled in a vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department. There are a number of houses and apartment complexes in the area.
According to court documents, the family member said the suspect, whom she did not know, grabbed one of the two children she was walking down the stairs with. She reportedly told the man to put the child down, but he went to his vehicle and fled the scene with the child on his lap
The court records indicate the woman told police she tried to pursue the man but said his driving was too dangerous. She pulled over and called the police. Police officers tried to stop the suspect, but he refused, according to MPD.
The suspect, who police identified as Snead, released the child unharmed in the area of Narrow Lane Road and continued to flee. Snead was eventually taken into custody and booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The 1-year-old was reunited with his family. Court records indicate Snead has no relationship with the victim.
