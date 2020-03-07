Whooping cough confirmed in some Winfield City Schools

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Superintendent of Winfield City Schools confirmed several cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, there recently.
Parents were notified earlier this week.
Superintendent Chris Cook could not give an exact number of confirmed whooping cough cases within Winfield City, but he said it’s limited to two schools.
The Alabama Department of Public Health notified the school system about a week ago about the situation according to Cook.
Teachers and custodians are now wiping down desks, door knobs and things students may touch or share.
The superintendent also encourages people who haven’t been vaccinated for whooping cough in the last five years to do so.
He said the Winfield school system is working to stop it from spreading too.
“We have several confirmed cases of pertussis in our school system and we’re working to control and eliminate that," Cook said Friday.
They’re also asking anyone with a persistent cough that’s gone on longer than seven days to get checked.
