Tuscaloosa area officials address coronavirus preparedness

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama first responders answered questions about how they’re preparing to handle the coronavirus there if is a diagnoses in the area.
Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley was joined by Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson, police and fire personnel from Tuscaloosa, Northport and Tuscaloosa County and officials from Tuscaloosa City and County schools at a press conference Friday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa EMA office.
They wanted to let the public know they’re speaking with “one voice” when it comes to coronavirus
Members of the group also met with the Alabama Department of Public Health here Wednesday. They want everyone involved in responding to a possible coronavirus case to know how to handle it.
Tommy Dockery, Director of Emergency Preparedness for Public Health for the West Central Alabama District says they’re ready.
“We’ve been doing this for years and they’re very well-trained. We met earlier this week to just go over things and reassure ourselves that we all have the same message and actions that we’ll be taking."
