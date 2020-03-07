Saturday Morning Weather

For the remainder of the weekend, mostly clear skies will prevail with lighter winds through tonight and only a few passing clouds and with the lighter winds and mostly clear conditions there may be a few patches of frost overnight and even some freezing temperatures again in the normally cooler locations especially in East and Northeast Alabama. A developing area of low pressure will approach the region by Monday night and thanks to a return to a more southerly wind flow and the accompanying warm-up added to the increasing moisture, clouds will begin to thicken and rain chances will return Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. Still, moisture will be comparatively limited to no additional flooding is expected.