Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clear skies, breezy conditions and cool temperatures will prevail during the early morning hours as an area of high pressure dominates the weather across the Southeast. This is bringing us dry, northerly winds and sunny conditions for the beginning of the weekend. These conditions will continue through the day and for much of the weekend with more moisture holding off until the beginning of the new work-week.
By Tuesday there will be a chance for more thunderstorms to develop as a return to a more southerly wind flow allows for increasing instability. We will see more rounds of rain with the possibility for a few rounds of rain but Severe Development is not expected.
For the remainder of the weekend, mostly clear skies will prevail with lighter winds through tonight and only a few passing clouds and with the lighter winds and mostly clear conditions there may be a few patches of frost overnight and even some freezing temperatures again in the normally cooler locations especially in East and Northeast Alabama. A developing area of low pressure will approach the region by Monday night and thanks to a return to a more southerly wind flow and the accompanying warm-up added to the increasing moisture, clouds will begin to thicken and rain chances will return Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. Still, moisture will be comparatively limited to no additional flooding is expected.
Rain areas will decrease in coverage and intensity Tuesday afternoon and evening as another ridge of high pressure builds strength over the region. Another weak low pressure system will move closer to the region by mid-week which may allow for the development of some additional scattered showers but most of the rain will develop along an accompanying cold front which will likely remain north of our region but a few showers may reach northern parts of Central Alabama Wednesday night but again this expected to be a relatively weak system so instability will continue to be limited with this system.
Finally, another low pressure system will approach the area by week’s end and with southwesterly winds ahead of this system rain returns to the area Thursday and becomes more widespread Friday and Friday night as a cold front moves through the area. Again, instability appears to be lacking with this system which will limit thunderstorm development heading into next weekend.
