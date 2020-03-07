Pickens County Medical Center closed Friday

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama hospital shut down Friday. Officials with the Pickens County Medical Center announced Monday that it would close. But some state legislators hope that could only be temporary.
State Senator Bobby Singleton of Greensboro hoped something can be done in the future at Pickens County Medical Center. He told reporters Thursday that the hospital is definitely closing, but he believed it could reopen with limited beds and medical services in the future.
Senator Singleton added that wouldn’t happen anytime soon.
Pickens County Medical Center had operated in Carrollton since 1979. The hospital saw fewer in patients in recent years and efforts to keep it running ultimately failed.
State Representative Rodney Sullivan, whose legislative district includes Carrollton, called it a sad day. “A lot of people have done a lot of work to try and prevent this from happening. As you saw what the hospital released the financial burden was too much to keep it going.”
More than 130 employees are losing jobs as a result of the hospital closing.
The DCH Health System, with hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport, and Fayette, along with Baptist Hospital in Columbus, Mississippi, and the Aliceville Nursing home have all inquired about possibly hiring some of those employees, according to West Alabama Works.
