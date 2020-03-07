Pelham will soon open part of the new green trail

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham is almost finished with the first phase of their new 6.3 mile greenway trail through the city.
The first phase runs from Bearden Road to the new city dog park. Once the city completes all four phases, the trail will go from Bearden Road all the way to Oak Mountain State Park Road.
The trail will also connect the city’s newest developments, Campus 124 and The Canopy.
Gretchen DiFante is the city manager in Pelham and she says that they now have less than a month of work to complete.
“People will be able to walk or bike from one side of Highway 31 to the other side of 31 and really be able to enjoy both of those entertainment spaces and be able to walk back-and-forth and then of course the trail will go behind our YMCA all the way to City Park, so there is just really a lot of great opportunities for not only gathering and social, but a lot for exercising and wellness as well,” DiFante explains.
All four phases will take about five years to complete.
