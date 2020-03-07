Olympic medalist Emma Coburn in Birmingham for Wine 10K

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Olympic medalist Emma Coburn is back in Birmingham this weekend. The two-time Olympian and bronze medalist winner in the steeplechase is the special guest for the Birmingham Wine 10K Saturday morning.
Fans got the chance to meet the Colorado native Friday at packet pickup. Coburn, who ran the Wine 10K race in 2017, will be at the start and finish line cheering runners on as she continues training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“The U.S. team gets selected in June and that’s what I’m gearing up for. I will certainly have some races before then, so my first race will be a 10K in April on the track. I’m not doing the Birmingham Wine 10K, but I’m getting ready to do one on the track and it’s exciting,” Coburn said.
The Wine 10K is sold out and 1,400 runners will hit the streets of Homewood Saturday morning. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at Patriot Park.
