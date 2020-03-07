Missing Walker Co. woman Lisa Warren, found dead husband arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of missing 51-year-old missing Walker Co. woman Lisa Warren, has been found and her husband, Robert Warren has been arrested in connection to her death.
Warren’s body was discovered in Greene Co. Saturday.
Authorities say they had a conversation with Robert Warren Saturday morning when he walked in the Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office and had a conversation that the sheriff says “lead them to believe he was responsible for her death."
Warren has been arrested and the District attorney is that Warren be charged with manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.
