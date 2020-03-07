Hoover residents plant trees for the future

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hosted each year at Aldridge Gardens, Hoover’s community-wide Arbor Day Celebration features a tree giveaway for Hoover residents.
Students from Hoover City Schools can participate by entering the 4th Grade Arbor Day Essay Contest.
Hoover Beautification Board member Dawn Azok says it’s a tradition for Hoover residents.
"We have heard stories about people getting these trees over the years, and seeing them flourished in their yards," said Azok.
While attending the celebration, residents and business owners can not only pick out a tree but also talk to professionals about when and where to plant.
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato says it's an excellent way for students to learn more about their environment.
“They’ve written essays about the importance of trees and all the things they provide us, from medicine to food to so on,” said Brocato " It’s truly a great learning opportunity for them."
