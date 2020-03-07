EPA lists hundreds products that help fight against spread of Coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Looking to buy hand sanitizer? Good luck. Coronavirus concerns are emptying store shelves across central Alabama. We’re looking into some alternative ways to try and keep things germ free.
There are signs on the cleaning aisle at Publix in downtown Birmingham that say because of increased demand customers can only buy up to two items like disinfectant sprays or wipes.
If you can't find any of that, the EPA has new list of more than 100 cleaning products that can help kill off the Coronavirus. Things like Clorox Cleaner Bleach and several multi-surface clears are on the list. The products are anti-microbial and have already been tested against hundreds of pathogens.
You can view the list here: https://www.americanchemistry.com/Novel-Coronavirus-Fighting-Products-List.pdf
