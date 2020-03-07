Don’t forget to spring forward this weekend for daylight saving time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t forget this weekend is daylight saving as we’ll be setting our clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. We’re going to lose one hour of sleep and doctors say that loss has a bigger impact on your body than you think.
Doctors say this loss of sleep really impacts your memory and concentration. In fact, a study shows that the day after daylight saving, there are an increase in heart attacks and car accidents.
Doctors suggest you go to bed and wake up at your normal time, but try taking a nap on Sunday to help catch up on sleep.
If you have trouble going to sleep on Monday night, doctors say avoid taking sleeping medication or night caps. It could take a few days for your sleep pattern to return to normal.
