Bobbie Knight named permanent president of Miles College

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Miles College Board of Trustees named Interim President Bobbie Knight as the 15th president of Miles College.
“We were blessed when Dr. Knight agreed to step in as Interim on short notice. Her strategic leadership since August 2019 has excelled our expectations,” says Bishop Teresa Jefferson–Snorton, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Miles College. “She has engaged with the students and began several initiatives to enhance their learning experience. She has also secured the College’s largest single donor gift in history,” says Bishop Jefferson–Snorton.
In August 2019, the Board of Trustees made history when they named Knight as the Interim President of Miles College. Knight became the first female president to assume the position in the College’s 122 Year history.
“I am honored that the Board of Trustees has confidence in me to take a longer and more permanent view to provide leadership to Miles College,” says Bobbie Knight, President of Miles College. “I look forward to serving the students, faculty, and staff to create a positive future for Miles College,” says Knight.
Knight is a Birmingham native, an active community leader, and the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions. Prior to her retirement in 2016, her career at Alabama Power spanned over 37 years in several executive leadership positions. She is the current Vice-Chair of the Board of the Birmingham Airport Authority and Chair of the Board of Managers of the Birmingham Times Media Group.
