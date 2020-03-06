Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt visits Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeremy Pruitt, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator and Hoover high school assistant coach was the guest speaker at the 77 Kids Foundation luncheon Thursday afternoon at the Hoover Met.
Pruitt, who enters his third season as the Vols head coach, was asked a lot of questions about Alabama, especially if he thinks Tennessee can beat Alabama this year.
“We have plenty of areas that we can improve upon. We play a lot of folks before we play Alabama. I know that it’s an important game on both sides of the border right, but I’m sure they’d be saying the same thing in Tuscaloosa, they’re working to improve themselves,” said Jeremy Pruitt.
The last time Tennessee beat Alabama was back in 2006. The Tide have since won thirteen straight over the Vols.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.