Vestavia Hills Fire deep cleaning to protect from flu, coronavirus

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Fire Department is using a new disinfecting technique for apparatus and equipment due to the ongoing influenza threat and possible spread of the coronavirus.
The new DryTech Environmental Services technology can quickly disinfect everything in the emergency vehicles.
The first responders wanted to make sure to clean everything thoroughly because of the possibility of patients who have these viruses.
The disinfecting will protect other patients and first responders.
