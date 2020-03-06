Update on Floyd Bradford Road; hope for re-opening

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be a ray of hope for drivers and businesses who have had to put up with detours around a closed bridge that carries hundreds of drivers into and out of the Trussville area.
Floyd Bradford Road has been closed for months.
Last year the county took emergency steps to close the bridge on Floyd Bradford road because a damaged culvert made the roadway dangerous. The weather has not helped in efforts to get the roadway reopened.
Jefferson County is working to build a new bridge. The county hoped to keep the road opened while the work was underway on the new bridge but with all the rain and storms has made it difficult.
This hurt businesses in the area like B&J Food Mart with a large number of customers taking detours. Today Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight announced the county hopes to get the old roadway back open within two months.
“There are a couple of options but our focus now is to do something temporarily to get the old road opened, until we can get the new road completed and built,” Joe Knight, Jefferson County Commissioner said.
Work on the old bridge has been slowed by the weather. The B&J Food Mart feared they may be forced out of business if the have to wait until the new bridge is opened in late summer.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.