Tips limited despite dozens of witnesses in Birmingham man’s murder

"I remember one time he asked me, we were talking and he said, 'Momma, would you um, would you give your life for somebody?' And I said 'Yeah.' And he looked at me and he just shook his head and he said, 'I would too.' And that's like something that I will never, ever forget. That's a scene that I play in my head, you know sometimes when I think of him, cause deep down inside he was a good guy."