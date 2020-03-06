Those opposing new Open Records bill explain why

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from one group opposed to overhauling Alabama’s current open records law.
The law gives you access to public records; information that is rightfully yours as a taxpayer.
Now, Senator Cam Ward is introducing a new bill that would give agencies a timeline as to when to respond to a request, and designate a person to handle disputes over responses.
But the County Commission Association says not so fast. They say the solution would be to make revisions, not to throw out the current law.
“It would not be right to characterize that counties are against releasing open records, or that counties are trying to block access to open records,” said Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama. “I think it would be right to characterize that we’re swapping an open records law that’s about four sentences long for a bill that’s forty pages long. And that’s of concern to us.”
Brasfield says one of his concerns is the bill does not address calculating appropriate response times for different types of requests.
