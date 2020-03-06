Selma-to-Montgomery March to reach Capitol around noon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last leg of the 2020 full Selma-to-Montgomery March began Friday morning and should soon reach its final destination, Alabama’s Capitol.
The 50-mile reenactment march began on Monday.
Friday’s portion of the march, led by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, started at 10 a.m. in front of the old Calhoun Foods parking lot in the Fairview Avenue Shopping Center near the City of St. Jude. That was the location of the final campsite for the original 1965 march.
The march will finish at the Alabama State Capitol, where a Voting Rights Rally will be held on the steps. That should happen around noon.
One they’ve reached the Capitol, SCLC leaders and supporters will hold a rally on the steps where they’ll called for the restoration of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, an end to voter suppression and for all citizens to participate in upcoming elections.
Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett says there will be multiple street closures on Friday and Saturday for “official events”.
Those streets include:
- 100 block of Coosa Street
- 400 block of Caroline Street
- 200 block of S. Court Street
- 400 block of Dexter Avenue
- 300 block of North Ripley Street
- 200 block of Tallapoosa Street
MPD has not confirmed what the “official events” are in connection to.
