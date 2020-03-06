Lawson State: Crawfish Etouffee

Ingredients:
• 1 stick (1/4 pound) butter
• 1 cup chopped onions
• 1/2 cup chopped celery
• 1/2 cup chopped bell peppers
• 1/2 cup diced tomatoes
• 1 pound peeled crawfish tails
• 2 bay leaves
• 1 tablespoon flour
• 1 cup water, or crawfish stock
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
• 1/4 teaspoon paprika
• 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
• 3 tablespoons chopped green onions
Directions:
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, celery, tomatoes and bell peppers and sauté until soft and golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the crawfish and bay leaves. Reduce the heat to low simmer. Stirring occasionally, cook until the crawfish begin throwing off a little liquid, 5 minutes.
Dissolve the flour in the mixture. Add to the water or crawfish stock, season with salt and cayenne. Stir until the mixture thickens, about 4 minutes. Add the parsley and green onions and cook for about 2 minutes. Remove the bay leaves and serve. *Optional garnish: Steamed rice, chopped parsley.
