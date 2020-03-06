Jefferson County leaders meet to discuss coronavirus preparations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As news of the coronavirus continues to spread, more businesses and governments are preparing for a possible outbreak. That includes Jefferson County.
On Monday, Jefferson County Commissioners, County Manager and judges met to talk about the problem and what can be done at this time.
"You do everything you can up front to minimize whatever risk there might be,” Joe Knight, Jefferson County Commissioner said.
During the discussion, county leaders discussed how Jefferson County Courthouses bring in hundreds of people each day. They also talked about the county jail, where prisoners and staff members are all kept in close quarters.
The decision was made to work on cleaning the courthouses and jails in Birmingham and Bessemer. This is putting a strain on the county to get disinfectants, which are in high demand across the country.
Jefferson County is following the advice of the county health department and UAB on prevention tips if the case of a possible outbreak. County Manager Tony Petelos says if county workers have fevers they are being told to stay home and possibly do work from home.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.