How to lift the 50-pound Bassmaster Classic championship trophy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The hardest part about winning the Bassmaster Classic may not be catching the largest bass, but learning how to lift the 50-pound championship trophy.
"This is going to be an amazing moment for them, but then we hand them this 50-pound trophy to lift up. We teach the top six anglers heading into the final day how to lift it," said Bassmaster Director of Event Operations Eric Lopez.
There’s a certain technique to lifting the dense trophy. Lopez said it took him two years to master it. “We’ve never had anyone drop it, but we’ve had several close calls. It’s all about your grip and then using your knees to help lift it,” Lopez added.
Friday’s weigh-in begins at 4:30 p.m. at the BJCC.
