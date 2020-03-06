Get ready for sunny and breezy conditions Friday

Rain Returns Monday Night: Monday will be a transition day for us. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. We should remain dry on Monday, but rain chances will begin to enter west Alabama during the late evening hours and into Tuesday morning. Tuesday is looking like one of our wettest days next week with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. I don’t expect the heavy amounts of rain that we saw over the past several days. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday with the bulk of the rain staying to our north and west. A cold front will likely move into our area next Friday giving us a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. It remains way too early to know if we could see any strong or severe storms. As of now, the threat appears low. High temperatures next week will likely climb into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.