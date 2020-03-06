Get ready for sunny and breezy conditions Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! We are starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s. Make sure you grab a warm jacket this morning because the combination of cool temperatures and breezy conditions will make it feel chilly all day long. The big story is that we will finally see some sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 50s today. A wind advisory is out for areas along and east of I-65 including the following counties: Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Jefferson, Macon, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tallapoosa. The advisory is set to expire at 6pm. Expect northwest winds at 15-25 mph. A few spots could see wind gusts up to 35 mph. I would not be shocked if a few dead or weak trees fall down from the gusty winds today.
First Alert: We want to give everyone a First Alert for the potential to see freezing temperatures tonight. We will likely drop into the upper 30s by 9-10 p.m. By Saturday morning, many locations will drop into the lower 30s. A few areas north of I-20/59 could see lows in the upper 20s. Tomorrow morning will likely be the coldest morning over the next seven days. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 30s on Sunday. We will trend warmer as we head into next week.
Weekend Forecast: I would take full advantage of the nice weather this weekend. We will see a mostly sunny sky Saturday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s with a few spots climbing into the lower 60s. By Sunday, clouds will begin to increase across the area. The good news is that we will remain dry. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 60s.
Daylight Saving Time Begins: We want to send everyone a reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning! We spring forward which means we will lose an hour of sleep. I suppose the best part of the time change is that we will enjoy an extra hour of sunlight during the evening hours as the sun will set after 6:40 p.m. It is a good reminder to replace the batteries of your NOAA Weather Radio and smoke detectors.
Rain Returns Monday Night: Monday will be a transition day for us. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. We should remain dry on Monday, but rain chances will begin to enter west Alabama during the late evening hours and into Tuesday morning. Tuesday is looking like one of our wettest days next week with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. I don’t expect the heavy amounts of rain that we saw over the past several days. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday with the bulk of the rain staying to our north and west. A cold front will likely move into our area next Friday giving us a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. It remains way too early to know if we could see any strong or severe storms. As of now, the threat appears low. High temperatures next week will likely climb into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.
