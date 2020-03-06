A former East AL evangelist sentenced to 31 more years in prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Etowah County youth minister, already sentenced to 1,000 years, has been sentenced to 31 more years for charges he was accused of in Jefferson County.
According to Judge Alaric May’s office Acton Bowen pleaded guilty to all the charges in Jefferson County and Judge May accepted the agreement between Bowen and the state of Alabama.
That agreement includes 20 years on two cases. Those cases are traveling to meet a child for a sex act and sodomy 2nd degree.
Bowen was sentenced to ten years for enticing a child, and 12 months for sex abuse 2nd degree.
These cases are to run concurrent with his other cases in Alabama.
Bowen was sentenced to 1008 years in prison, after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges in Etowah County.
Brown was originally arrested in April 2018.
