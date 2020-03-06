Fleming’s Mushroom Farro Veggie Burger

Mushroom Farro Veggie Burger Recipe
Ingredients:
• 8 oz Chickpeas, drained
• 5 oz Chickpeas, rough chop
• 6 oz Chickpea liquid
• 8 oz Mushroom Mix
• 4 oz Caramelized Onions
• 2 tsp Garlic, Minced
• 5 oz Farro, pre-cooked
• 2 oz Panko
• 1 tsp Kosher Salt
• 1 tsp Black Pepper, Café Grind
• 3 sprays Canola Oil
Prep Directions:
1. Add 8 oz Chickpeas and Chickpea liquid to food process, blend until smooth.
2. Add remaining ingredients except rough chop Chickpeas and blend until smooth - one minute.
3. Place Mushroom mixture into a large mixing bowl.
4. Fold in 5 oz rough chop Chickpeas into mixture until combined.
5. Form into 6 oz patties, refrigerate for 30 minutes.
6. Heat a sauté pan to medium, spray with oil.
7. Sear Mushroom Burger for 2 ½ minutes each side until golden brown.
8. Place on half sheet tray to cool.
Mushroom Mix Deluxe-Prep
Ingredients:
• 6 oz Button Mushrooms
• 4 oz Shiitake Mushrooms
• 2 oz Beech Mushrooms
• 2 Tbsp Pomace Oil
• ½ tsp Kosher Salt
Directions:
1. Slice Button Mushrooms into 1/4" thick slices (1)
2. Remove stem and quarter Shiitake Mushrooms (2)
3. Trim 1/4"-1/2" from root end of Beech Mushrooms (3)
4. Place all cut Mushrooms in mixing bowl
5. Add oil around bowl, sprinkle with salt and toss well
6. Place Mushrooms on a sheet pan
7. Place in a 350⁰ oven for 10 minutes (4)
8. Cool
Assembly for Mushroom Farro Veggie Burger
1. Place Mushroom Burger on a metal plate warm in 400⁰ double convection oven for 5-6 minutes until internal temp of 165⁰.
2. Crumble goat cheese on top of the patty and place under broiler for 1 minute.
3. Spray bun with oil on both sides, and toast to golden brown.
4. Place Aioli on both buns, place Mushroom Burger on bottom bun.
5. Top Burger with Tomatoes, Arugula. Enjoy!
