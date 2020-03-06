Deputies: people hurt when suspect wrecked stolen car in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies say someone driving a stolen car, who also had a stolen gun, crashed into a truck hurting several people in the Roebuck area.
It happened Friday morning around 11:30 a.m.
Deputies were traveling north on Roebuck Parkway when the car passed them heading southbound and speeding. Deputies attempted to turn around, however, they were unable to immediately chase the car, due to its excessive speed.
Deputies then continued southbound on Roebuck Parkway.
Investigators say when deputies reached the intersection of Roebuck Parkway and Tarrant-Huffman Road, they found the person had been involved in an accident.
Witnesses said the suspect’s vehicle approached the location at a high rate of speed and hit the concrete lane divider. The vehicle then entered the Northbound lanes of traffic, striking a truck. Multiple people were in the truck.
Those victims and the suspect were transported for medical treatment, but we don’t know their condition.
Again the vehicle was stolen. The suspect was also in possession of a stolen gun.
