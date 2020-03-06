Cleaning wipes selling out at area Target

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News anchor Sarah Verser noticed some bare shelves in the Homewood Target.
Nearly all of the cleaning wipes were sold out. Verser asked an employee about the low amount on the shelves and she was told “they can’t keep them on the shelves.” They are stocking them every day.
This store was also low or out of hand sanitizers.
We don't know, but we were wondering if the low levels of supplies could be related to concerns over the coronavirus and the flu.
