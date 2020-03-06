Cleaning wipes selling out at area Target

Cleaning wipes selling out at area Target
Some cleaning wipe shelves bare (Source: WBRC)
By Sarah Verser | March 6, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 4:50 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News anchor Sarah Verser noticed some bare shelves in the Homewood Target.

These are different views of the same aisle I captured while out shopping. Look, nearly all the cleaning wipes are...

Posted by Sarah Verser WBRC on Friday, March 6, 2020

Nearly all of the cleaning wipes were sold out. Verser asked an employee about the low amount on the shelves and she was told “they can’t keep them on the shelves.” They are stocking them every day.

This store was also low or out of hand sanitizers.

We don't know, but we were wondering if the low levels of supplies could be related to concerns over the coronavirus and the flu.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.